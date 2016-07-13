Woodruff's career-high 10 strikeouts lead Shuckers to win over Wahoos

Brandon Woodruff tied a season-high with seven innings of work but set a career-high with 10 strikeouts in the Biloxi Shuckers' 1-0 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Wednesday night.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog sat down the first eight Pensacola batters before giving up a hit to his counterpart -- Pensacola pitcher Nick Travieso -- in the third inning.

Both teams recorded just four hits, with two of the most critical ones coming in the eighth for the Shuckers. Jacob Nottingham led off the inning with a single before eventually coming in to score on an RBI single by Javier Betancourt.

Tristan Archer struck out two Wahoos hitters in relief of Woodruff in the eighth, while Stephen Kohlscheen tallied his ninth save of the year and also notched two strikeouts.

