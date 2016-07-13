Protesters gather in Pascagoula for second BLM protest

Demonstrators say protesting is an easy way to have their voices heard. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The rain held off in Pascagoula long enough for a group of demonstrators to march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Wednesday.

It was the second night in a row the group, which has grown in size, has met to protest.

The protesters, which included children, met in the parking lot of First Baptist Church and the church's pastor prayed for peace and unity in the nation before the group took off on their police escorted march.

Signs in hand and chanting, the group walked along Telephone Road and back to the church's parking lot.

Demonstrators say protesting is the easy way to have their voices heard.

"It bothers me to know that the general public can look at me and not see a scholar, and not see a veteran, and not see a father," said one protester. "They see a criminal."

Some protesters expressed concern over the route police led them down, saying they wanted to be on Hwy. 90 where they would be more visible. However, Lt. Doug Adams says with such short notice and the group not having a permit, the department did what they felt would be most safe.

