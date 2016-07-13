Railroad tracks spark safety concerns in Pascagoula

The ties on railroad tracks have some drivers concerned about their safety. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Residents in Pascagoula are complaining about the railroad tracks at Chicot Road and Hospital Road.

They're concerned about loose railroad ties that pop up as vehicles travel across them, making driving conditions dangerous.

The city says it's a problem that's been going on for months, but they haven't been able to coordinate with CSX to fix it.

"The city cannot start right away. We cannot work on it right away," said Pascagoula city manager Joe Huffman. "This is a railroad CSX project. What CSX will do is they will go in and conduct all the work and have someone perform all the work and have the city pay the bill."

City officials in Pascagoula said they hope to get an estimate of the cost for the repairs and coordinate an agreement with CSX to pay for it.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.