WATCH LIVE NOW: The President and the People

Tuesday night at 7pm, WLOX ABC will air a special town hall meeting live from Washington with President Obama. Mobile users can watch the live stream here>> http://abcnews.go.com/Live

The President and The People: A National Conversation will focus on “race relations, justice, policing and equality,” and include discussion of recent shooting incidents in Baton Rouge, Minneapolis and Dallas.

The town hall will air commercial-free on ABC, ESPN, Freeform, ABCNews.com, Freeform Digital, Watch ABC, Watch ESPN, Yahoo, ABC News’ Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as ABC Radio.

ABC World News Tonight Anchor David Muir will be joined by ESPN commentator Jemele Hill.

Following the town hall with President Obama, ABC News senior legal correspondent and analyst Sunny Hostin and ESPN’s Lonnae O’Neal, will continue the conversation with members of the town hall audience for a digital live stream.

Then later, following WLOX News Now at 10pm, Nightline will broadcast a special on the same topic anchored by Byron Pitts, with reporting by Pierre Thomas.

