Man charged in George Co. shooting turns himself in

A George County man wanted on a charge of second-degree attempted murder turned himself in to deputies Wednesday afternoon.

Donta Street, 25, is accused of shooting a man near Basin Refuge Rd. nearly a week ago. Sheriff Keith Havard said the shooting victim had to be airlifted to a hospital.

A Facebook message posted by the George County Sheriff’s Department shortly after the shooting said deputies were working around the clock to find the armed and dangerous suspect.

Street is being held at the George County Regional Jail.

