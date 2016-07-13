Bust of Tuskegee Airman on display at Coast airport

Dorothy Roberts, daughter of the colonel, opened the ceremony. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A new bust will be on display at the Gulfport- Biloxi International Airport, in honor of Colonel Lawrence E. Roberts, a Tuskegee Airman.

Roberts was a founding board member of the John C. Robinson Brown Condor Association. The bust was unveiled during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon, which included local dignitaries and Roberts' family.

It will be displayed along side two other busts of Colonel John C. Robinson and Lt. Jeremiah J. O'Keefe.

