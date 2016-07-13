MDE releases report card for schools, districts

In May of 2015, Mississippi students took the PARCC assessment which tested them on Common Core Standards. Based on student achievement, growth, participation, and graduation rate, each school and district received a letter grade from A-to-F.

Did your child's school make the grade? Thursday, the state Department of Education released the latest report card for each school and district.The results are based on the PARCC assessments and subject area tests that students took in 2014-15 school year. The good news is no school or district in our area failed.

In May of 2015, Mississippi students took the PARCC assessment which tested them on Common Core Standards. Based on student achievement, growth, participation, and graduation rate, each school and district received a letter grade from A-to-F. Since this was a first-time test, the state was granted a waiver. So districts that scored lower on this test were allowed to keep the higher grade they earned the year before.

In South Mississippi, the districts that achieved an "A" are Biloxi, Long Beach, Ocean Springs and Pass Christian. Most districts made a "B". Bay-Waveland, George County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jackson County, Pascagoula-Gautier, Pearl River County, Poplarville, Stone County, and Gulfport.

"I'm most impressed and most proud of the fact that if you look at those results, on every category you can be, there's a B sitting there. Remember six years ago, we started off working hard on the new curriculum, and our students and our teachers have done an outstanding job to earn that B on a much more rigorous curriculum that we've ever done before," said Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East.

The "C" districts are Greene County, Laurel and Picayune. Moss Point was the only local district that made a "D".

These grades represent only a one-time test, because the state switched to the new MAP assessment last year. MAP will test students on the same high standards, now known as "College and Career Readiness Standards". This makes the third test change in Mississippi in three years.

"It's definitely confusing for the public. Now, the PARCC assessment in 2014-15 and the MAP test are going to be a little more similar to the MCT from three years ago, but at least we're settling down this year, and for the next ten years, we'll have a test that'll be the same and we'll be able to do some great work with our schools and with individual students," said East.

Results from the MAP test, which students took this past spring, will be released in October.

