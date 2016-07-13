Blue Marlin Grand Championship finals air Saturday on WLOX CBS

The northern Gulf of Mexico takes center stage this weekend. The top blue water anglers in the country will be competing for more than a $1 million total purse in the Blue Marlin Grand Championship in Orange Beach, Alabama.

The event, which will be held out of The Wharf, is the fifth and final stop on the Gulf Coast Triple Crown circuit that also includes the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi each June.

"We all work together for one purpose and that's to promote the great fishing we have in the northern Gulf of Mexico," said Billfish Classic tournament director Bobby Carter. "We have a great event each June out of the Golden Nugget and this [championship} is what the boats chase. It truly is an amazing event."

Boats and crew members, located from Texas to Florida and parts of the Bahamas, will fish Friday and Saturday for dolphin, tuna, wahoo and blue marlin. The big draw is the nearly $1 million awarded to the largest blue marlin and bragging rights till next year.

