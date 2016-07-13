Blue Marlin Grand Championship finals air Saturday on WLOX CBS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Blue Marlin Grand Championship finals air Saturday on WLOX CBS

By Al Jones, Outdoor Reporter
The Cotton Patch Team weighed a 633 lb. blue marlin during the 2016 Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic in Biloxi. (Photo source: MS Gulf Coast Billfish Classic) The Cotton Patch Team weighed a 633 lb. blue marlin during the 2016 Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic in Biloxi. (Photo source: MS Gulf Coast Billfish Classic)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The northern Gulf of Mexico takes center stage this weekend. The top blue water anglers in the country will be competing for more than a $1 million total purse in the Blue Marlin Grand Championship in Orange Beach, Alabama.

The event, which will be held out of The Wharf, is the fifth and final stop on the Gulf Coast Triple Crown circuit that also includes the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi each June.

"We all work together for one purpose and that's to promote the great fishing we have in the northern Gulf of Mexico," said Billfish Classic tournament director Bobby Carter. "We have a great event each June out of the Golden Nugget and this [championship} is what the boats chase. It truly is an amazing event."

Boats and crew members, located from Texas to Florida and parts of the Bahamas, will fish Friday and Saturday for dolphin, tuna, wahoo and blue marlin. The big draw is the nearly $1 million awarded to the largest blue marlin and bragging rights till next year.

The finals on Saturday will be televised live on WLOX CBS. Look for updates on WLOX.com and the WLOX Fish and Game Report Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

