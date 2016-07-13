Email scam targeting Diamondhead residents

The news release said the City of Diamondhead will not send out emails threatening legal action to collect money. (Photo source: WLOX)

The City of Diamondhead issued a warning Wednesday about an email scam that could be targeting its residents.

Officials said someone living in the city recently received an email from someone who identified themselves as the Diamondhead police chief. The email displayed the city and police department logos.

According to a news release from the city, the email told the resident they were under investigation by the Supreme Court and the FBI for illegally transferring funds.

The scammer threatened the victim with arrest and criminal charges. City officials said this is an extortion scam.

The news release said the City of Diamondhead will not send out emails threatening legal action to collect money.

If you receive an email like this or any other communication you expect to be a scam, please call the Diamondhead Police Department at 228-255-9191 or 228-222-4649.

