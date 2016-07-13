Man shot inside Pascagoula home overnight

A Pascagoula man is in stable condition after being shot inside his home overnight.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Saratoga Ave. just before 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say the man who fired the gun surrendered about an hour later and was released without being charged.

Though police aren't releasing any names or offering many details, we do know the two men knew each other, and the 44-year-old victim lives at the home where the shooting happened.

Other people were in the house at the time, but police say no one else was hurt or in danger.

The shooter was interviewed and released, and Pascagoula police say all the evidence will be presented to a grand jury to decide if the man who fired the gun will face any charges.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.