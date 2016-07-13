Standoff situation in Gulfport comes to a peaceful end

The early morning standoff situation in Gulfport has come to a peaceful end. Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania told WLOX News Now the man involved is now in police custody. (Photo source: WLOX)

The early morning standoff situation in Gulfport has come to a peaceful end. Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania told WLOX News Now the man involved is now in police custody.

It all started just around 4 a.m. when police report dispatchers received calls of a distraught individual at a house on 25th Street near Gulf Avenue.

"When officers arrived at the scene, the person at the house started firing shots," said Papania.

That's when a SWAT team and Gulfport's tactical team were called in to help. Papania reports the teams talked on the phone with the suspect, trying to negotiate with him.

Minutes before 7 a.m., the suspect surrendered peacefully to police. No one was injured.

We're told there was only one person in the house and police never opened fire.

"This was a textbook ending to a tactical situation," said Papania.

