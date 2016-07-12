Former Oklahoma running back Dupree predicts LSU's Leonard Fournette will win Heisman

Marcus Dupree was one of the most gifted running backs to ever play college football, becoming a star at the University of Oklahoma.

His life was on display in a 2010 ESPN documentary that showed the ups and downs of his football career.

After leaving college early, Marcus Dupree signed a multi-million dollar deal with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL, a team owned by Biloxi native Joseph Canizaro, in 1984. His five-year, 6-million dollar deal made him the highest paid professional football player.

A knee injury limited Dupree's effectiveness and his USFL career ended after two years. Dupree's life was turned upside down, involved in a financial dispute with his agent and he didn't receive most of his money.

Dupree was in Biloxi last week. He signed autographs at the Biloxi Shuckers game at MGM Park.

Dupree says he's been involved in various jobs and is now trying to help young people, giving them valuable information on how to avoid pitfalls.

"I'm doing speaking engagements all across the country, "said Dupree. "I'm also a part of Football University. We do camps all across the country. So, we're teaching kids about basic stuff for football."

Dupree says he's been following the college career of LSU running back Leonard Fournette, the bone crushing running back who can also run over and run past defenders. Fournette is a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Dupree says Fournette should have a bright NFL career.

"As long as he runs the ball and they give him the ball, the better he gets, "stated Dupree. "He's got great size, can catch the ball, can return kicks. He should be pretty good in the right offense in the NFL. I look for him to win the Heisman Trophy. Fournette is everything they say he is."

Dupree didn't have the pro football success everyone expected, but he became a source of information on what to do and what not to do when it comes to negotiating contracts with agents.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.