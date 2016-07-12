Blue Wahoos popped the Biloxi Shuckers 9-0 Tuesday night in Pensacola

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

Biloxi(45-43) manager Mike Guerrero was hoping his Shuckers had turned the corner in the second half of the Southern League after posting a 3-1 win Monday ending a six game losing streak.

Pensacola (50-39) wouldn't let that happen and blasted the Shuckers 9-0.

Jorge Ortega (L, 1-8,5.06 ERA) experienced another rough outing on the mound for the Shuckers. The Blue Wahoos jumped all over Ortega for 5 runs in the first inning. He settled down after that first inning, by giving up a no runs over the last 5 innings he pitched with 2 hits. Ortega tossed 5 strikeouts in the loss.

Pensacola center fielder Jeff Gelalich was 3-for-5 at the plate. Left fielder Phillip Ervin had two hits in four trips to the plate and drove in 3 runs.

Tyrone Taylor led the Shuckers with three hits in four at-bats. He had a double and a triple.

Brett Lee relieved Ortega for the Shuckers. Lee pitched 1/3 inning, gave up 4 runs on three hits.

Sal Romano (W, 2-10,4.45 ERA) kept the Shuckers bats silent for 7 innings. The Shuckers were able to get only three hits and struck out nine times.

Blue Wahoos lead the 5-game series 3 to 1 with the final game 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

