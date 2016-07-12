Milwaukee Brewers sign former PRCC shortstop Zach Clark

Zach Clark played one season at Pearl River Community College after transferring from Southeastern Louisiana.

He was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 19th round in June.

In November he signed a college scholarship with the University of Alabama and was deciding whether to attend college or turn pro.

Clark decided to continue his baseball career in the professional ranks. Terms of his signing bonus were not released.

Clark led the PRCC Wildcats with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He batted .325 with eight doubles, two triples and 28 walks.

He even pitched for the Wildcats and made four appearances posting a 0-1 record, a 6.25 earned-run average, three strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

