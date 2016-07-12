WLOX Editorial: Gamers be aware

For so many people, video gaming has replaced outdoor recreation. Now, a new twist in gaming has taken the nation by storm and sent people outside.

Pokemon Go combines the mobile screen with the real world sending people on quests in their neighborhoods finding virtual Pokemon characters.

We like that Pokemon Go encourages people to go outside and explore the real world. Unfortunately, having your head down looking at a small screen will not protect you from the up close and personal threats that can happen to you in real life.

Police and the Better Business Bureau are already warning gamers to be aware of your surroundings and keep your head up so you can remain safe. After all, you won't catch very many Pokemon characters if someone grabs and steals your mobile device because your head was down.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

