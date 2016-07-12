WLOX Editorial: Thank you teachers

New teachers in the Pascagoula-Gautier School district recently took a course on shaking those first day jitters when school starts back next month. We may wonder why a teacher would be nervous. After all, they are in charge of the classroom. They have the authority over those students.

But maybe the best teachers are always a little nervous; because they are in charge. In charge of helping to shape young people into productive citizens. Maybe they are nervous because they take the responsibility of teaching very seriously.

We believe education of our young people is key to growth in our community. So, thank you to the new and returning teachers. We support you, especially on those nerve wracking first days.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

