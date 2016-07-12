Seabee Base says no to 'Pokemon Go'

Those caught using the “Pokemon Go” app on base could face disciplinary action, according to Lamar. (Photo source: WLOX)

The “Pokemon Go” app has been taking the country by storm since it was released in the U.S. last week. Millions of users are taking to the streets to “catch them all,” but officials with the Seabee Base in Gulfport say the game is a no-go.

“We understand the allure of trying to “catch them all,” but security is a major concern here on base, and unauthorized attempts of intrusion will not be taken lightly,” said Naval Construction Battalion Center spokesman Brian Lamar.

Lamar said personnel and family members who are on the base regularly are not authorized to the play the game on board the installation, except in housing areas.

The game is prohibited on and near the base because the app accesses your cell phone’s camera. Lamar said camera use is not authorized on base unless it is officially approved.

Those caught using the “Pokemon Go” app on base could face disciplinary action, according to Lamar.

If you are not authorized to go on base, Lamar said you should not enter security gates to catch Pokemon.

“If you choose to play Pokémon Go, please play smart and play it safe, but don’t play it while on board NCBC Gulfport,” said Lamar.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.