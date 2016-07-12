MSU linebacker Richie Brown of Long Beach named to Butkus Award Watch List

Richie Brown has become one of 51 players to be named to The Butkus Award preseason watch list by the Football Writers Association of America.

He's one of 12 Southeastern Conference student-athletes to receive the honor. On July 8, Brown was named to the 2016 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

In 39 games and 13 starts at Mississippi State, the Long Beach, Mississippi native has piled up a team-best 109 tackles. He became the first Bulldog with 100-plus tackles since Cam Lawrence in 2012. His 109 tackles ranked fifth-most in the SEC while his 6.5 sacks ranked 11th in the Southeastern Conference.

Richie not only excels on the football field, he also excels in the classroom.

Brown is a three-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll member and is currently working on his Master of Business degree in MSU's prestigious MBA School after having earned his undergraduate degree in industrial technology in the spring of 2016 with a 3.52 GPA.

