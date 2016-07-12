Officials confirm cause of death for man found in Waveland

Waveland police are investigating a body found in a wooded area in the Shoreline Park community. (Photo source: WLOX)

The man found dead Monday in the Shoreline Park community has been identified as Jeremy Fountain, 35. His body was discovered in a wooded area, just off a dirt road in Waveland, off Hwy. 90.

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk, Fountain's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Waveland Police Chief David Allen says people living near where the body was found shouldn't be worried.

"There's no direct danger to people in the area," said Allen.

The investigation into Fountain's death continues. Anyone with information that could help investigators can call (228) 255-9191.

