Pearl River County leaders discuss relations with law enforcemen - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pearl River County leaders discuss relations with law enforcement

The group included leaders of the local NAACP, pastors, police chiefs, the sheriff, county supervisors and city council members. (Photo source: WLOX) The group included leaders of the local NAACP, pastors, police chiefs, the sheriff, county supervisors and city council members. (Photo source: WLOX)
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

In the wake of rising tensions in America, and the tragedy in Dallas, leaders in Pearl River County would like to be "proactive." That's why a round-table discussion was held in Poplarville Tuesday, to talk about community relations and law enforcement.

"Certainly this is a dark time for our nation, as far as the divides we see. The racial divides. The police/community divides," said Pearl River County Supervisor Donald Hart.

That's why Hart and the NAACP organized the gathering. Much of the discussion with law enforcers focused on the do's and don't's of traffic stops.

"As far as what they can go to help us, cooperate. If you come in contact with an officer, let him do his job. Cooperate with him. And he should always treat you the way he wants to be treated," said Sheriff David Allison.

"Attitude can dictate how that stop goes. If that officer stops a violator and he's showing respect to that violator, lots of times he's going to get that respect back," added Picayune Police Chief Bryan Dawsey.

Supervisor Hart told the group that there are real questions and concerns, even some fears among young African-American men, when it comes to getting pulled over by police.

"How do you get your driver’s license when both hands have to be seen? I mean, what needs to be said, or what needs to be done," asked Picayune City Council Member Larry Breland.

"If he knows where you're reaching and why you're reaching there, he should be watching you, one, just for his own safety, as an officer safety concern. Make sure there's nothing there that's going to harm him," said Shane Tucker, Chief Deputy for the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.

The NAACP has developed a list:  "10 Rules of Survival if Stopped by the Police." They want law enforcement to review it, before sharing with the community.

"Whatever we can do, collectively, we can put our heads together and show first of all that we stand in solidarity with one another. And that we know that the police is not our enemy," said Rev. Jimmy Richardson with the Pearl River County NAACP.

Picayune Police Chief Bryan Dawsey said the 2013 purchase of "body cameras" was a major improvement. He said the cameras make it easier to monitor the actions of officers, and investigate any complaints from citizens.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly