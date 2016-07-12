Gulfport man meets Orlando shooting victim he saved

Joshua McGill posted a picture on Facebook of himself and the man he helped rescue during the Orlando nightclub shooting massacre. (Photo Source: Facebook)

The Gulfport native, who helped save one of the Orlando nightclub shooting victims, finally got to meet the man he helped keep alive. Joshua McGill posted a picture of himself and Rodney Sumter Jr on Facebook Saturday.

Sumter was shot three times on June 12 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. McGill escaped the violence but found Sumter suffering outside the club. McGill helped him reach police at the scene.

"So the police officer turned to me and said, okay this is what the deal is," said McGill in an interview in the days after the shooting. "You're going to lay down in the back of that cop car and then he's going to lay on top of you, and I want you to bear hug him and try to keep all the pressure on him as you can."

McGill held Sumter all the way to the hospital, where he was rushed into surgery.

"He truly is an amazing person himself. I'm glad I finally got to meet him," McGill wrote on his Facebook post about Sumter.

Sumter also posted a photo on Instagram of the duo meeting.

"He's an awesome dude and I thank God for putting him in a position to help me to safety that horrific night," wrote Sumter about McGill. "Him and I have similar views and I'm ready to help through our journey as he has helped me. Much love and respect."

