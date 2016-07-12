Lorenzo Wright is the new boys basketball coach at Pascagoula High School

On Monday night the Pascagoula-Gautier School Board approved the hiring of Lorenzo Wright. He takes over the reins of the Pascagoula Panthers boys basketball program after serving the past three years at D'Iberville.

Ronald Norman stepped down at Pascagoula after the 2015-16 basketball season. He left to become the head coach at Meridian High School and built the Panthers into playoff and state contenders.

Wright is a native of Gulfport and played for the Gulfport Admirals under coach Bryan Caldwell. He decided to become a coach after he graduated from Nicholls State.

Before taking over the head coaching job at D'Iberville, Wright served as head coach at Patterson High School in Louisiana and was an assistant coach at Harrison Central and Gulfport High.

His 2015-16 Warriors enjoyed a stellar season. Under Wright's coaching leadership, the Warriors posted a 19-12 record and cracked the playoffs.

Harrison County athletic director Bobby Trosclair will now open up a search to replace Wright. He's been quite busy this past season. He helped lead the search for new head football coaches at both West Harrison and D'Iberville High following the 2015 football season.

