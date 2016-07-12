MGCCC defensive end Isaiah Buggs rated as the top JUCO defensive end in the nation

Mississippi Gulf Coast football fans are hopeful their Bulldogs can make a run at the National Title.

Head coach Chad Huff has loads of talent with two Bulldogs ranked among the top twenty junior college players in the nation.

24/7 Sports has 6-5, 280 pound defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs listed as the 3rd best player in JUCO football and the No. 1 defensive end.

Wide receiver Brandon Martin is ranked No. 16 in the nation. He's a 6-4, 205 pound sophomore from Dallas.

Buggs has 22 Division One scholarship offers and says he's a vocal leader.

"I bring it every time I'm on the football field, "stated Buggs. " I play like it's my last. Every game I play, I play like it's my last. I've got to play for my family. I've got to play for the teammates that I have with me. They want to see me succeed and I want to see them succeed. So, it's a team thing man. It's not an I or me, it's a team thing."

Buggs has Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, and Arkansas among his favorites. Forecasters predict the Ruston, Louisiana native will commit to LSU. Only time will tell and the time for Buggs to pull the trigger on the school of his choice may be coming soon.

The Bulldogs open the 2016 season on the road at Itawamba Community College on September 1. The following Thursday on September 8, MGCCC entertains East Mississippi. A win over the perennial national contenders would be a major boost to the Bulldogs national championship aspirations.

It's going to be an exciting season!

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.