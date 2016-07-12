Local junior sailors keeping the tradition alive on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

A sailing tradition continues with junior sailors and it begins at an early age. Most of the Mississippi Coast Yacht Club have hosted major sailing events and that was the case this past weekend.

60 of the top sailors in the nation displayed their skills at the U.S. Junior Women's Doublehanded Sailing Championship.

Bay-Waveland Yacht Club hosted the premier event for female sailors 13 to 18-years-old.

On Sunday the team of Skipper Sarah Burn and Patricia Gerli of New Jersey captured the Ida Lewis Trophy.

There were a handful of local sailors competing. Skipper Mallory Edwards of Gulfport and crew Allison Ware placed 26th overall.

Ware is only 13-years-old. Edwards is 15.

"It was amazing, "said Edwards. "I had a lot of fun. I've learned so much. My racing skills definitely improved."

Ware said, "I started sailing the summer of my third grade year and I really found a passion for it. I started sailing with Mallory Edwards soon after that and it kind of took off after that."

15-year-old Danielle Zwerg of Ocean Springs served as a crew. Her dad Daniel is the sailing coach at St. Stanislaus High School and was the inspiration for Danielle to sail.

"I've been exposed to sailing my whole life, but I actually learned how to handle a boat when I was eight and I've only been competing for three years, "stated Zwerg.

Former Bay-Waveland Commodore Boo Heausler says sailing on the Mississippi Coast is making a big splash.

Heausler said, "We have a great youth movement going on on the Gulf Coast with these kids. They're sailing in the Club 420 boat and it's a great lead into high school sailing and then onto college sailing where they'll compete in the same boats."

