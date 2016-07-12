It's over! Biloxi Shuckers end losing skid at six with 3-1 win over Pensacola on Monday

Biloxi Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero was looking for someone to spark his team and a couple of players came through Monday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Angel Ortega got the Shuckers (6-12, 45-42) going in the right direction in the top of the fourth inning with his first career Double-a home run, a blast that sailed over the left field wall into Pensacola Bay.

Pensacola tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ray Chang singled off Shuckers starting pitcher Wei-Chung Wang (W, 4-4) to lead off the inning. Joe Hudson double down the left field line and Chang raced down to third base. Chang would be thrown out at the plate on Jackson Stephens bouncer to Ortega at shortstop. He fired to home plate where Chang was tagged out.

With the bases loaded Phillip Ervin walked and the Blue Wahoos tied the game.

Biloxi wasn't going to let this game slip away. Javier Betancourt made sure of that. With one out in the top of the seventh, Jacob Nottingham single into right field. Gabriel Noriega singled off Jackson Stephens and the Blue Wahoos made a pitching change.

Betancourt stepped up to the plate and he delivered a two-run double off reliever Barrett Astin, plating Nottingham and Noriega giving the Shuckers a 3-1 advantage.

The big hit got the job done. Wang pitched his fourth consecutive quality start. In six innings he gave up one run on four hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Since the All-Star break, Wang has a 1.37 earned run average in four starts.

The Blue Wahoos threatened in the seventh and the ninth, chasing reliever Brooks Hall out of the game. Stephen Peterson came in and got an out. Guerrero than called on Taylor Scott and the South African struck out Blandino to earn his first save of the season.

Two streaks ended for the Shuckers on Monday, the losing streak and Tyrone Taylor's 11-game on-base streak. He went 0-for-4.

Biloxi will attempt to event he series in game four Tuesday night at 6:30 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Right handed pitcher Jorge Ortega (1-7, 4.89 ERA) will get the starting call on the mound. Right hander Sal Romano (1-10, 4.81) is slated to pitch for Pensacola.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.