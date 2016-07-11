One arrested and stolen vehicle recovered following chase on I-10

A vehicle chase on I-10 ended with the driver behind bars and a stolen vehicle recovered. The chase came to an end Monday evening on Cable Bridge Road in Saucier.

According to Chief Deputy Ron Pullen with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, it all started when a deputy tried to stop the driver on I-10, however the driver reportedly refused to stop.

After running the vehicle tag number, the deputy discovered that vehicle was stolen out of Hancock County. Authorities were eventually able to apprehend the motorist.

