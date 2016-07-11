Academy helps new teachers shake first-day-of-school jitters

Even teachers can get nervous at the start of every school year, especially those who are starting their first year in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of teachers are anxiously gearing up for their first year working in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District. So on Monday, they went back to class to learn how to shake those first-day-of-school jitters.

Even teachers can get nervous at the start of every school year, especially those who are starting their first year in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.

"It's a little nerve-wracking anytime you go into something new," said Amy Wilson.

Wilson taught for seven years in Jackson County and Moss Point. Now, she will be teaching at Singing River Academy. That's why Wilson and 82-other teachers who are new to the district attended Teacher Enhancement Academy.

"It gives the teachers an opportunity to see what our district is all about. It kind of takes away that first day jitters. They get to meet some people and have the opportunity to understand how our district flows and how to be part of the team," said Belinda Dammen, Pascagoula-Gautier Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education.

They met the administrators and central office staff, designed lesson plans, and learned about the expectations, tests and the resources that are within reach.

"Right now, I'm learning who to go to for curriculum. I'm learning who I can go to for technology. So that really helps a lot," said Wilson.

And that's reassuring for Kaleigh Ivy, who just graduated from USM and is about to start her teaching career at Jackson Elementary School.

"Right now, I'm in a session learning about mathematics curriculum, exactly what I'll be teaching and a lot of strategies on how to teach that, which is super helpful," said Ivy.

These lessons and show of support can help cut the anxiety, before the new teachers set foot in the classroom.

"I feel confident. I feel very well prepared. I'm excited and nervous. I'm ready to get in there and get it started," said Ivy.

"That helps you calm your nerves, because you that's why you became a teacher, because you're focused on those kids," said Wilson.

On Tuesday, the new teachers will tour their schools and spend the day with their mentors. The teachers will continue to meet regularly throughout the year to focus on issues like stress management, how to interpret test results, and programs that help special needs and English as a second language students.

