Former D'Iberville football standout charged with multiple felonies in FL

The former D’Iberville football standout who was arrested on an armed robbery charge in March is behind bars again. This time, Jacquelle Green is charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Pensacola, FL.

Capt. Marty Griffin, spokesman for the D’Iberville Police Department, said Green, 18, turned himself in just before noon Monday.

In addition to the aggravated assault and robbery charges, Green was also wanted for wearing a mask in the commission of a felony.

Green is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center pending an initial court appearance and extradition to Florida. His bond was set at $510,000 for the charges in Florida.

Green and three others, including two juveniles, were arrested after allegedly robbing a pizza delivery driver on Thursday, March 10. Green was allegedly driving the getaway vehicle after holding the delivery driver at gunpoint and stealing cash in the River’s Edge subdivision.

A month before that arrest, Green accepted a scholarship with the University of Texas-San Antonio to play football. Green is not listed on the UTSA roster.

