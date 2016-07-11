Body found in Waveland's Shoreline Park community

Waveland police are investigating a body found in a wooded area in the Shoreline Park community. (Photo source: WLOX)

Waveland police are investigating a body found in a wooded area in the Shoreline Park community. Police Chief David Allen said the situation is “very fluid right now.”

Crime scene tape blocking rural dirt road in Waveland, where police confirm a body was found. pic.twitter.com/ktKtpWI7Fl — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) July 11, 2016

Allen is releasing few details, but he wants to assure people living nearby there is no immediate danger.

"Citizens in the area should not be worried. There's no direct danger to people in the area," said Allen.

We will update this story as soon as more details become available. Look for the latest on WLOX News Now and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.