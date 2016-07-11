Police name person of interest in Pascagoula shooting

Police said the suspect may have left the scene in a stolen blue, 2009 Nissan Maxima with Alabama tag number 6862AH7. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pascagoula police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in a shooting that sent two men to the hospital Sunday morning.

Police have named Regio Lavant, 29, as a person of interest in the case.

Authorities said the shots rang out near the intersection of Ingalls Ave. and Heidenheim Dr. around 11 a.m. Two men were shot in the legs, but investigators said they are still looking at possible motives.

Officials said both victims were treated at Singing River Hospital.

Police said the suspect may have left the scene in a stolen blue, 2009 Nissan Maxima with Alabama tag number 6862AH7.

If you have any information on Lavant’s whereabouts, please contact Pascagoula police at 228-762-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

