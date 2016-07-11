Major improvements coming for Harrison County Fairgrounds

Some supervisors say one improvement that's greatly needed is an enclosed arena. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's a diamond in the rough that simply needs a little polishing. That's what Harrison County supervisors said Monday about the county fairgrounds as they adopted a long range master plan for that facility.

The plan outlines a series of long-term recommendations. It calls for a greater emphasis on marketing in order to schedule more events at the county owned facility.

Some supervisors say one improvement that's greatly needed is an enclosed arena. That would attract larger events and provide a significant economic boost, according to Supervisor Marlin Ladner.

