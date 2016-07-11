No injuries after ambulance overturns on I-10

Two EMTs and one patient were on board at the time of the accident. It appears no one was injured. (Photo source: WLOX)

Officials are on the scene of an overturned ambulance along Interstate 10, near Canal Road. The accident happened around 1pm Monday afternoon in the eastbound lanes.

The ambulance belongs to ASAP Ambulance Service out of Laurel, MS. Two EMTs and one patient were on board at the time of the accident. It appears no one was injured.

The accident appears to have been weather related. Motorists are being told to expect delays in the area until the vehicle can be removed from the wooded area near the interstate.

