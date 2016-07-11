Pascagoula-Gautier students getting free lunches this year

All students in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District will get to eat breakfast and lunch for free this year. (Photo Source: School District's website)

Parents in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District won't have to send lunch money this school year. That's because all students in the district will get to eat for free.

According to a post on the school district's Facebook page, the school district was approved for the Community Eligibility Program (CEP). Every student will receive free breakfast and lunch.

"I am super excited about this program for all of our students!" Pascagoula-Gautier Schools Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich wrote on Facebook.

The CEP is a provision from the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 that allows schools and local educational agencies (LEAs) with high poverty rates to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.

CEP eliminates the burden of collecting household applications to determine eligibility for school meals, relying instead on information from other means-tested programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

