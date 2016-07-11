Coast sorority creates Little Dresses for Africa

The 170 dresses will be given to young girls in Africa. (Photo source: Facebook)

In preparation for an international convention, the Upsilon Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. used their creativity to give back to those in need.

Ahead of the 67th Boulé, held on July 9 - 14 in Atlanta, the ladies of Upsilon Chi Omega hand-crafted 170 Little Dresses, all of which will be given to young girls in Africa.

Held in varying cities each year, around 20,000 sororities members gather for Boulé. Activities including service, an HBCU Expo, and scholarship awards.

Around the Coast, the chapter is active in supporting various causes such as assisting with homeless outreach, health awareness, and raising scholarship funds for students.

