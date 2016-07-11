New Jersey sailors win the 2016 U.S. Junior Women's Doublehanded Championship

Over the years the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club has held national and international sailing championships with great success. It happened again.

29 boats and 60 sailors hit the high seas. They hailed from all across the United States. Their goal...claim the Ida Lewis Trophy.

Skipper Sarah Burn and crew Patricia Gerli of New Jersey jumped out to the lead after day one on Friday.

They held the lead on Saturday and didn't let up.

The "Jersey Girls" captured the 2016 U.S. Junior Women's Doublehanded Championship cruising under the win column.

Burn said, "It feels really great. I've always admired the girls who won Ida Lewis in the past. So, I always though they were great, really competitive sailors. So, to be one of those girls to have this honor is like a dream come true."

Gerli said, "Coming in our goal was like top three I would say and we were really just excited when after the first day we were in first."

15-Year-Old Burn says she hails from a sailing town.

"I'm from Bayhead Yacht Club, "stated Burn. "On that town of the shore everybody who goes to the club just sails in the program. So, I did it for fun quite a few summers and then I got good at it and got into sailing all-year round."

Co-Regatta Chair Shelly Caplan of the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club says the junior sailors competing this week endured a range of conditions.

"The girls had everything from lighter sailing, to breeze where the crews had been out on that trapeze with the spinnaker's up and a few boats flipped over, "said Caplan. "It's been a great regatta."

Boo Heausler served as the other Co-Regatta Chair. He said, "We had a great time. Bay-Waveland Yacht Club put on a great event and we were very proud to host it. Heausler added, "We have a living history of working with U.S. Sailing, our governing body of the sport and we're glad to have it here."

Many of the junior sailors from Northern states had to endure heat and humidity they had never experienced before.

It had no impact on the success of Burn and Gerli.

