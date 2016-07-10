There were many highlights in the Shuckers 4-3 loss to Pensacola on Sunday

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

The Biloxi Shuckers gained momentum when Johnny Davis belted his first-career home run in the top of the ninth that tied the game at 3-3.

Shuckers relief pitcher Stephen Kohlscheen struck out the first batter he faced in the bottom of the night. Zach Vincej stepped up to the plate for the Blue Wahoos and belted a double. Juan Duran was intentionally walked to force a possible double-play, but Eric Jagielo ripped a single to the center field wall that scored Vincez with the game winning run.

Shuckers pitcher Taylor Jungmann took the loss to fall to 0-2. Despite the setback, Jungmann set club-record and a new personal career high with 12 strikeouts. Tyler Wagner had 11 strikeouts on July 24, 2015.

Jungmann allowed three runs on six hits, and a walk in 4 and 2/3 innings. Jungmann, Greg Smith, Junior Rincon and Stephen Kohlscheen combined for a club record 18 strikeouts.

Biloxi (5-12, 44-42) was led at the plate by Gabriel Noriega. He was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Garrett Cooper had 2 hits in four trips to the plate and scored a run. Angel Ortega was 2-for-5.

Rincon retired all six men he faced in the seventh and eighth innings. The Dominican Republic native has now set down all 24 batters he has faced in six outings since he joined the Shuckers. He has nine strikeouts.

Pensacola (8-9, 49-38) goes for the series win Monday night beginning at 6:30 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Left-handed pitcher Wei-Chung Wang (3-4, 3.70 ERA) will attempt to keep Pensacola off the bases. He has been outstanding during the second-half with a 1.31 earned run average.

Pensacola will send right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens (6-6, 3.40 ERA) against the Shuckers.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.