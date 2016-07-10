Saints Hall of Fame member Vaughn Johnson says Finks & Mora were champs

Many of the fans who turned out at MGM Park for the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Road Show can remember when the Saints started making headway and became a playoff contender.

Those Saints fans finally got a chance to witness success on the football turf when Jim Mora was named head coach in 1986.

He developed a bone crushing defense, highlighted by the "Dome Patrol" defense.

Vaughn Johnson didn't receive the pub of the other three members of the famed Saints linebacking corp, but he was a key cog in keeping offensive teams in check.

Vaughn Johnson participated in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament at Fallen Oak.

From 1986 through the 1993 season, Johnson was one of four linebackers who developed a special reputation by pounding quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers and became known as the "Dome Patrol."

Johnson closed out his 8-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles and made 669 tackles with 12 sacks and 4 interceptions.

He was a big linebacker at 6-3, 235 pounds and attributes his success to the leadership of Saints General Manager Jim Finks and head coach Jim Mora.

Johnson said, "Both of those guys were very inspirational. I think we look t Jim Finks...you know...he was a visionary. He knew he had the talent to put players together and recognize talent. He put guys that were able to play together. When you put Jim Mora with Finks, I think he was the perfect guys for me. I was the type of player that worked hard, did what was asked of me and he was the type of coach if you did what you were supposed to do, you had no problems with him and that worked out pretty good for me."

If there was one regret Johnson had...it was the inability for the Saints to win the big game.

"We won a lot of games, "stated Johnson. "We were very successful. Unfortunately we didn't win the Super Bowl at that time, but I think we went as far as we could go."

Under Mora, the Saints won their first-ever NFC West Division title and cracked the playoffs four times."

