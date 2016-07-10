Gulfport home ignites; lightning believed to be the cause

The homeowner says she was at the movies when the fire started. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Gulfport home caught fire Sunday afternoon after neighbors say it was struck by lightning.

Details are limited, but Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstadt says that there was an "active fire" at the home, which is located in the 300 block of Kimberly.

The homeowner told WLOX News now that luckily she was at the movies with her grandchildren when the fire started.

