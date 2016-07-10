2 men shot in Pascagoula, suspects on the run - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

2 men shot in Pascagoula, suspects on the run

Police believe the shooter may be driving a stolen Maxima. (Photo source: PPD) Police believe the shooter may be driving a stolen Maxima. (Photo source: PPD)
Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the vehicle, which is now roped off with crime scene tape. (Photo source: WLOX News) Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the vehicle, which is now roped off with crime scene tape. (Photo source: WLOX News)
Family members say someone tried to rob two men before they were shot in the leg. (Photo source: WLOX News) Family members say someone tried to rob two men before they were shot in the leg. (Photo source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Gunshots shattered a quiet afternoon in Pascagoula on Sunday after two men were shot near the intersection of Ingalls Avenue and Miller Street, on the east side of Pascagoula.

Authorities say they received a call around 11 a.m. Sunday morning about a possible shots fired off of Miller Street. When they arrived, they say they found one victim who had been shot.

Officials say a second man was also shot but tried to drive himself to Singing River Hospital before police arrived.

A newer model Chevrolet truck was found on Hospital Road, right before the entrance to the emergency room, with its windows shot out shortly after the shooting was reported.

Family members say someone tried to rob the men before shooting both of them in the leg, however, authorities say they are still investigating a possible motive. 

Capt. Shannon Massey says the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and is still at large. Witnesses say the suspect threw a firearm out of the vehicle as he fled.

Police are searching for a blue, 2009 Nissan Maxima with Alabama tag number 6862AH7. The owner of the car has reported it stolen, and police believe the shooter may be in the vehicle. 

Both men are being treated at the hospital are in stable condition, according to Massey.

The incidents marks the fifth reported shooting in Pascagoula in 2016.

If anyone has any information about this shooting or the suspect's whereabouts, please contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898, or anonymously report a tip to Crime Stoppers.

WLOX News Now reporter Janel Forte is on the scene, tune in at 6 p.m. for the latest updates.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

