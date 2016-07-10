Pascagoula road closing until September

A well-traveled road on the west side of Pascagoula will be closed for the next few months.

According to social media posts from the Pascagoula Police Department, Desoto Street, north of Ingalls Avenue, will close on Monday so an old bridge can be removed and installed.

The closure is expected to last until Sept. 9, 2016.

Desoto Street begins at Canty Street, curving around to Ingalls Avenue by the now-closed east bank of Ingalls Shipyard.

