Convicted felon arrested with firearm in Biloxi

A Biloxi woman has been arrested for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

According to authorities, Victoria Brooke High Anderson, 43, was arrested Saturday night in the 2000 block of Beach Boulevard after a patrol officer found a loaded 9 mm handgun in her possession.

Police say a criminal history check revealed that Anderson was previously convicted of a felony crime and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

She is currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

