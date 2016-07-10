Biloxi Shuckers set a new club record by losing five straight games

The Shuckers (5-11, 44-41) were hoping a five-game road trip would be the medicine needed to stop their four-game losing streak. It didn't happen. Biloxi set a new club record with its fifth straight loss, falling to the Blue Wahoos 4-2.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos didn't cooperate. Biloxi went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, and have now combined to go 0-for-13 over the last two games.

Pensacola (7-9, 48-38) struck for two runs in the bottom of the third. Leadoff hitter Jeff Gelalich smacked a double off the right field wall and Jose Durante scored. Alex Blandino followed with a sacrifice fly ball to right field that plated Taylor Mahle.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Eric Jagielo belted his sixth home run of the season with a solo shot over the right field wall.

Nick Ramirez of the Shuckers blasted his 10th homer of the season to lead off the top of the seventh. with runners at the corners center fielder Brett Phillips hit into a double play, Johnny Davis scored from third base.

Tyrone Taylor doubled down the right field line in the top of the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 10 games.

Angel Ventura suffered the loss for Biloxi. In six innings the 23-year-old pitcher gave up four runs on seven hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Tyler Mahle (3-1) posted the victory for Pensacola.

The Shuckers will try to get back under the win column beginning 4 p.m. Sunday. Taylor Jungmann (01, 5.00 ERA) will get the starting nod on the mound for the Shuckers. He'll face former first-round draft pick Rookie Davis (6-3, 3.14 ERA).

