New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Road Show was a huge success at MGM Park

The Saints Hall of Fame Road Show occupied the concourse of the stadium Saturday night where a few thousand Saints fans lined up from one side of the stadium to the other. Their mission: get autographs and pictures taken with the former Saints players.

Many Saints Hall of Fame members sat at tables and took their time in signing footballs, photographs, T-Shirts, and other items for a couple of hours.

New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame General Manager Kenny Trahan said, "It was a great turnout. The fans love the Saints and they came out tonight."

The Saints Hall of Fame is located in the Superdome and has been undergoing a facelift. The renovation is nearly complete. The money raised from the road shows will go towards improvements to the Saints Hall of Fame.

Some familiar faces were present including famed linebacker Rickey Jackson, who is the only Saints player to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Kicking specialist Morten Andersen sat with Jackson as the fans lined up at their table.

Jackson's linebacker teammate Vaughn Johnson, running back Dalton HIlliard, defensive back Tyrone Hughes and others gave their time to give back to the fans.

Former Pascagoula High School and Ole Miss offensive lineman Chuck Commiskey who played for the Saints in the early 80s signed his share of autographs.

Quarterback Bobby Hebert was in town Friday, but had to miss the Saturday night affair at MGM Park. He had to fly to California to be with his daughter.

John Fourcade the New Orleans native who played with Hebert in the mid-1980s was present. The former Ole Miss and Mississippi Fire Dog quarterback always enjoys mingling with Saints fans.

Offensive lineman Steve Korte played for the Saints from 1983 through the 1990 season. He was a curial member of the Saints offensive line that helped build New Orleans into a competitive team under head coach Jim Mora.

What was his reaction to the fan turnout at MGM Park? Korte said, I'm not surprised by it. They have always been great supporters of ours and I've always considered them to have just as much ownership as the people in Louisiana do with the Saints. So, this doesn't surprise me at all and I enjoy it."

Saints highlights were displayed on the MGM Park big screen throughout the session. The Saints sensations were there, the Super Bowl Trophy, some Hall of Fame exhibits and there was a silent auction of various Saints items.

Cliff Kirkland with the City of Biloxi was also pleased with all of the events this weekend. He said, "Many of the former players fell in love with the coast and they want to comeback."

Kirkland said the former players were spread throughout the coast and stayed at various casino hotels.

It was a huge success!

