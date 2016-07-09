Disney's Skai Jackson visits fans in Gulfport

Jackson says she enjoys being able to travel to places like Gulfport and meet fans. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Celebrity day at Gulf Islands Water Park drew hundreds of fans, both young and old, to Gulfport during the weekend.

Fourteen-year-old actress Skai Jackson, best known as Zuri Ross from Disney Channel shows "Jessie" and "Bunk'd", held a meet and greet at the water park on Saturday.

The lines were long during, but fans were thrilled for the chance to see Jackson. Those in attendance had the opportunity to have a brief chat and take a picture with Jackson. They also received an autographed copy of her picture.

Part of the reason why I love what I do ?? pic.twitter.com/wXnq2fasA5 — Skai Jackson ? (@skaijackson) July 9, 2016

While her fans got a lot from the visit, so did the teenage star.

"I would definitely say getting to meet more fans, especially because I live in California and coming to different states where normally they wouldn't see people like me, and it's just good to put smiles on everyone's faces," said Jackson.

The meet and greet lasted four hours.

