To-go cups make Second Saturday in Bay St. Louis a hit

Visitors to Bay St. Louis were able to carry their alcoholic beverages out with them from restaurants. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Second Saturday in the Bay was a little different the month of July.

Visitors to Bay St. Louis are now able to carry alcoholic beverages with them when they leave restaurants.

The council recently approved a bill making Bay St. Louis the latest to-go cup city.

Local business owners and patrons seem to be enjoying the new law.

"Well, I think it'll be very good for our area here because it's designated," said Herman Lott, owner of Gabbie's Bar. "It's not everywhere in Hancock County to where our tourists come down here, and that's one of the most things that they ask - if they're allowed to walk around with a drink - and now they can."

So far, the law only applies to the Old Town area near the beach and the Depot District.

