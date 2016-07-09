Saints Hall of Fame players make stop in Biloxi

Saints Hall of Fame players made a special visit to Biloxi for a weekend of activities. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Hundreds of aspiring athletes crowded MGM park for the chance to be trained by members of the New Orleans Saints.

Saints Hall of Fame players made a special visit to Biloxi for a weekend of activities on the eve of the team's summer camp.

Kids had the opportunity to go through several different obstacles inspired by plays made by the New Orleans Saints.

"The Saintsation dancers will be here when concessions open, so it's just a great weekend for the Saints and the Saints Hall of Fame that we hope to make an annual event here in Biloxi," said Ken Trahan, Saints Hall of Fame general manager.

The event was open to the public.

