Wells family uses reunion to teach younger generation

Family member say they hope to pass down the legacy to future generations. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

A celebration of a family deep rooted in South Mississippi is big enough to throw their own parade as part of their reunion weekend.

"It's just amazing, you know, for us to keep our legacy alive and bring all this love together," said Larry Wells.

The Wells reign from Three Rivers in Jackson County, and are a family with a long history of military and public service. They say the celebration is especially important with all that's going on in the world.

"We've had family members on both sides of that equation. We've had a family members who was gunned down by police, and we've had a family member who was in law enforcement who were gunned down," said Reginald Wells.

In March of 2015, Deputy US Marshal Josie Wells was killed in the line of duty. Wells was stationed in Mississippi, but on loan to Louisiana.

Reginald says it's why they use gatherings to teach those coming up and encourage tolerance.

"We all are Americans. We all bleed red blood, we all love our country, we all pay our taxes, raise our families. If we can just get pass the erroneous stereotypes," said Reginald Wells.

The Wells family has plenty members for the younger generation to look up to with countless military accolades and years of service.

"We want the world to know that it's good young people who we respect this country and love this county and respect the law enforcement," said Don Wells, who was inducted into the Quartermaster Hall of Fame.

Those who attended hope to not only get the opportunity to reconnect with family from all over, but also to get the next generation prepared to continue the family legacy.

