Wells family uses reunion to teach younger generation - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wells family uses reunion to teach younger generation

Family member say they hope to pass down the legacy to future generations. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Family member say they hope to pass down the legacy to future generations. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A celebration of a family deep rooted in South Mississippi is big enough to throw their own parade as part of their reunion weekend. 

"It's just amazing, you know, for us to keep our legacy alive and bring all this love together," said Larry Wells. 

The Wells reign from Three Rivers in Jackson County, and are a family with a long history of military and public service. They say the celebration is especially important with all that's going on in the world. 

"We've had family members on both sides of that equation. We've had a family members who was gunned down by police, and we've had a family member who was in law enforcement who were gunned down," said Reginald Wells. 

In March of 2015, Deputy US Marshal Josie Wells was killed in the line of duty. Wells was stationed in Mississippi, but on loan to Louisiana.

Reginald says it's why they use gatherings to teach those coming up and encourage tolerance. 

"We all are Americans. We all bleed red blood, we all love our country, we all pay our taxes, raise our families. If we can just get pass the erroneous stereotypes," said Reginald Wells. 

The Wells family has plenty members for the younger generation to look up to with countless military accolades and years of service.

"We want the world to know that it's good young people who we respect this country and love this county and respect the law enforcement," said Don Wells, who was inducted into the Quartermaster Hall of Fame.

Those who attended hope to not only get the opportunity to reconnect with family from all over, but also to get the next generation prepared to continue the family legacy.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly