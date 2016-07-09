Waveland police on high alert following threats

Waveland police say they are being vigilant in regards to recent threats. (Photo source: WPD Facebook)

In light of recent shootings across the country, police in South Mississippi are asking for the public's help in staying safe.

According to the Waveland Police Department, multiple threats against officers were made by phone and social media. Saturday afternoon, WPD posting a message on Facebook assuring residents that extra officers will be on duty.

According to Chief David Allen, similar threats are occurring across the country. Allen says police are being vigilant, but ask that residents notify local law enforcement if they see or hear any threats toward emergency services.

In Waveland, residents are asked to call dispatch at 228-255-9191, report it anonymously via the Waveland Crime Stoppers page, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

