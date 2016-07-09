17-year-old arrested after shooting leaves 3 injured

A 17 year old is behind bars after a shooting on Friday night that left three people injured in Harrison County.

Aundra Cain of Gulfport is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened in the Crown Hills area of north Gulfport at 138833 Acadian Ave.

Authorities say witnesses told them a man known as 'Dre' got into a verbal argument with one of the victims while at the victim's neighbor's house earlier that evening. Witnesses say 'Dre' later went to the house of one of the victims and shot the three individuals, who were all sitting outside of the house.

Police later identified 'Dre' as Cain. Gulfport Police Department assisted Harrison County Sheriff's deputies at Cain's residence, located at 407 West Stevens Circle, where they worked together to execute the search warrant. During the search, they found a handgun matching the description of the weapon used to shoot the victims.

Officials say all three people were transported to nearby hospitals for their injuries, where they are now recovering.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, one of the victims is in the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery but all three victims are in stable condition.

Cain was booked into Harrison County Adult Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of a $975,000 bond as he awaits his initial court appearance on Monday.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.