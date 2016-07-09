2 arrested for drive-by shooting in Biloxi

Biloxi police have arrested two men on charges related to a drive-by shooting. Investigators report the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near Judge Sekul Avenue and Bayly Drive.

"During the initial report it was discovered that a vehicle occupied by three individuals, all in their late teens and early 20's, were shot at multiple times," said Lt. Christopher De Back. "None of them were injured at the time of the shooting."

The investigation lead to determining Sammie Lee Stallworth, 22, and Emanuel Olivarez Chavez, 22, as the suspects.

De Back reports Stallworth drove a vehicle while Chavez fired shots out of the window at the victim's car.

Both men were arrested Friday and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Chavez is charged with three counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $300,000. Stallworth faces a charge of accessory after the fact. He was booked with a $50,000 bond.

